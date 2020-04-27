Shooting victim died at hospital afterward, Billings police now investigating homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 50-year-old man shot Sunday night on the South Side of Billings died at a local hospital later that night.

The man's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to BPD Lt. Dave Cardillo.

The shooting happened in a front yard on the 100 block of South 31st Street, and the victim died shortly after, Cardillo said.

Police were dispatched to the shooting at around 10 p.m., and soon closed off South 31st Street from First Avenue South down to Second Avenue South with a combination of police vehicles and police crime scene tape.

"We don't really know the circumstances. That's what we're trying to figure out, so we're interviewing a bunch of people and looking at video footage," Cardillo said.

No arrests had been made by about 5 p.m. Monday.

Some information about the shooting was released at about 12:15 a.m. in a social media post by Sgt. Tina Hoeger.

Hoeger said the shooting victim had been taken to a hospital by American Medical Response and that detectives were on scene.

Sunday night's fatal shooting was the first of 2020 in Billings and the first in Billings since June 2019.