Shopping Angels Montana connects vulnerable populations to volunteers

Aidan White is leading an effort for Shopping Angels Montana to connect vulnerable populations to volunteers wanting to support them.

In a press release, White said that Shopping Angels is an international volunteer program founded by Jayde Powell, an honors pre-medical student at the University of Nevada, Reno. The program began as a local effort to provide free delivery services to clients in the Las Vegas and Reno communities.

It has grown to encompass more than 5,000 volunteers in every state throughout the U.S., with international branches in Australia and Canada.

The program is designed to provide services to populations deemed especially at-risk for the coronavirus that is spreading throughout the country. To help ease the uncertainty, anxiety and fear surrounding this pandemic, volunteers donate their time to deliver groceries or other shopping necessities to those who may prefer to stay within the safety of their own home at no additional cost.