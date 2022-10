Police arrested a Billings man after he fired multiple shots in a bar parking lot on Kari Lane early Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from Billings Police Sergeant Eric Schnelbach, the department responded to multiple shots fired at about 12:40 a.m. Billings man William Case, 33, allegedly fired multiple rounds in the parking lot with others nearby.

BPD did not report any injuries from the shooting. Case is currently in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.