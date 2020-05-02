Showers, thunderstorms expected starting Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spring showers are moving into the Billings area starting Sunday, according to the Billings National Weather Service.

A Pacific cold front moving east through Billings will bring a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday, with a greater chance of storms Sunday afternoon, according to meteorologist Kurt Hooley.

Severe isolated thunderstorms are likely to occur in southeast Montana near the Montana and North Dakota borders, possibly in Fallon and Carter counties. Strong winds and 1 inch hail are possible in the area.

“This is a typical spring pattern for early May,” Hooley said.

Sunday’s high temperatures will be in the lower 70s and a low in the 40s, while Monday will see temperatures in the lower 60s. A high in the upper 60s is expected for Tuesday, with a high in the lower 70s for Wednesday, Hooley said.

