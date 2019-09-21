Participants of a doll show were evacuated into the Shrine Auditorium’s parking lot Saturday afternoon after multiple gas leaks were found in the basement kitchen.
Birdie Dapples, member of the Heritage Doll Guild of the Yellowstone, said she called 911 around 11 a.m. after she smelled gas during the doll sale and show at the auditorium.
The Billings Fire Department and the Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. responded and investigated few minor leaks in the building’s basement kitchen.
About 30 sellers and doll collectors stood in the parking lot while the leaks were investigated. Many ordered lunch from a food truck while they waited.
You have free articles remaining.
“When I came in, I thought I smelled a little bit of gas and no one else did, so I thought I was imagining it,” Dapples said.
Billings Fire Capt. Bryan Mamayek said that the gas was turned off in the building and will be fixed later in the week. The doll show will continue for the rest of the day.
The Heritage Doll Guild of the Yellowstone’s doll, teddy bear, and miniature show is an annual event, and about 100 people attend every year, Dapples said. The event on Saturday has 23 sellers and is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Shrine Auditorium.