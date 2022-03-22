Shrine Auditorium in midtown Billings under contract for sale

The Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium, a landmark events hub on Broadwater Avenue in midtown Billings, is under contract to be sold.

Shriners put the building up for sale a little over a year ago for $2.49 million, explaining that membership in the fraternal organization had diminished enough over the last few decades that it made little sense for them to keep and maintain the building.

The COVID-19 pandemic also impacted the Shriners' ability to rent out the space and prevented them from bringing in its annual circus, the Shriners' largest annual fundraiser. The circus, however, is back this week at the auditorium, running Wednesday through Sunday.

Realtor Tom Hanel with Berkshire Hathaway Floberg Real Estate is the broker on the sale. With the property under contract, he couldn't say who the prospective buyers were or for how much they were negotiating the sale. He was also barred from commenting on potential plans for the property should the sale go through.

Still, it's a great thing to happen with a great location, he said.

"It's very exciting," he added.

The Shrine Auditorium is in a section of Billings that has seen a bit of real estate action in the last few months.

A few blocks behind the auditorium, at the corner of Lewis Avenue and Ninth Street West, the eight-acre Elks Lodge property recently sold, requiring a zone change from the city so that the buyer could redevelop there.

Thrive Development is the new property owner and is making plans for the construction of townhouses and apartments on the site. As part of the plans, the Elks Tennis Center will stay.

The Al Bedoo Shrine has been home to the Shriners since it was built in 1949. Over the decades, it's been a venue for a whole variety of events — everything from high school big band jazz shows to the annual Festival of Trees Christmas fundraiser to hundreds of concerts ranging from Snoop Dogg to Bob Dylan and George Jones.

When the Shriners decided to sell the auditorium last year, they began the search for a new location that would more adequately fit the fraternity's needs and be able to support their philanthropic endeavors.

The 50,000 square-foot property, located at 1125 Broadwater Ave., includes the main building with the auditorium, the Lodge Room and the "lower level," all of which are traditionally rented out.

It also includes a separate 5,000 square-foot partitioned shop, and the parking lot, all of which sits on a 5.46 acre lot.

