Shrine circus back in Billings

Ari Steeples didn't have to run away and join the circus; it's where he grew up.

"This has been my life since I was a kid," he said.

Steeples is ringmaster for the Jordan World Circus, performing this weekend as the Al Bedoo Shrine Circus at the Shrine Auditorium in Billings. Growing up, his parents were circus performers with a bear act and at 9 years old, Steeples was performing for the crowds on unicycles.

He eventually inherited the bear act and stepped into the ringmaster role in 1989. The circus is his life and he's excited to be back doing it.

"It was a long two years," he said.

For Billings, it marks the return of the Shrine Circus after the pandemic shuttered all live performances in March 2020.

But more than that, it marks what could be the last circus performance at the Shrine Auditorium, an events venue that's been home to the Shrine Circus for decades.

The auditorium was put up for sale last year as the Shriners managed declining membership and lost income due to the pandemic. The building is currently under contract for sale.

It might be the last performance at the Shrine, but the circus has no plans to stop coming to Billings.

"We can't ignore Billings," Steeples said. "Billings has been good to us."

The circus will be back, he said, and it'll find another venue to use. In the past, the Jordan World Circus has performed at the Yellowstone County Fairgrounds at MetraPark and Steeples can imagine returning there.

In the meantime, the Shrine Circus will be performing through Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium on Broadwater Avenue.

Show promoter Jody Jordan built a full 30-week tour for the circus this year and he talked about how good it feels to be back on the road. Performances began in January; just before Billings the circus performed a string of dates in Reno, Nevada.

Like many others, Jordan started his circus career as a performer.

"I've done it all," he said.

Putting the show back on the road this year, he said he's seen crowds eager to be out and excited for live entertainment.

The Jordan World Circus was performing in Roseburg, Oregon, two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down. Over the next several months as the pandemic deepened, circus performers returned to their normal lives, picking up odd jobs, filing for COVID unemployment benefits and a few switching careers altogether.

"It was kinda hard restaffing after the pandemic," Steeples said.

The circus cobbled together a handful of shows late last year but wasn't able to put together a full tour until this year. As Steeples called up his performers, he learned some had moved on, "rejoining town life."

And so to recruit new talent, they visited the circus school in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was there that Steeples and Jordan discovered a 15-year-old trapeze artist, along with a handful of other acts, who are now performing with the circus.

And while the circus still features elephants, bears, snakes and other exotic wildlife, there's less emphasis on animals and more on thrill shows — a motorcycle on a tightrope, a stunt called the Wheel of Destiny and a quick change magic show.

"It's like anything," Steeples said. "You have to adapt to the times."

They also adapt to the venue. Reno, where they performed last week, is one of the largest spaces in which they stage the show. The Shrine Auditorium is one of the smallest — it only has room for two of the circus' three rings.

Still, with five days of shows in Billings, Steeples believes everyone who wants to catch the circus will be able to, and he hopes they do.

"The one thing we've noticed so far is people are happy to be back out," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.