Shrine hosting walk-in shots at free COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week

Walk-ins will be welcome at free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27, at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.

Appointments also are available by phoning 406-651-6596 between 9 a.m. Thursday, April 22, and 5 p.m. Friday, April 23. Appointments won’t be available online.

These clinics will provide first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people age 16 and older. When receiving the first dose, each patient will be scheduled for a second dose of vaccine three weeks later, also at the Shrine Auditorium.

First doses of vaccine will be given at the Shrine:

Monday 8 a.m. till noon AND 1-5 p.m.

Tuesday 8-11 a.m.

These changes in scheduling reflect the fact that fewer people have been coming to the community clinics for vaccinations in recent weeks. Thousands of people were vaccinated each week in February, March and early April community clinics organized by the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command, which includes Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services. Recently, the number of people coming in for vaccination has dropped to hundreds per week.