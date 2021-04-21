Shrine hosting walk-in shots at free COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week

Walk-ins will be welcome at free COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27, at the Shrine Auditorium, 1125 Broadwater Ave.
Appointments also are available by phoning 406-651-6596 between 9 a.m. Thursday, April 22, and 5 p.m. Friday, April 23. Appointments won’t be available online.
These clinics will provide first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to people age 16 and older. When receiving the first dose, each patient will be scheduled for a second dose of vaccine three weeks later, also at the Shrine Auditorium.
First doses of vaccine will be given at the Shrine:
- Monday 8 a.m. till noon AND 1-5 p.m.
- Tuesday 8-11 a.m.
These changes in scheduling reflect the fact that fewer people have been coming to the community clinics for vaccinations in recent weeks. Thousands of people were vaccinated each week in February, March and early April community clinics organized by the Yellowstone County Unified Health Command, which includes Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services. Recently, the number of people coming in for vaccination has dropped to hundreds per week.
Centralized first-dose clinics will continue at the Shrine through the week of May 10. That will be the last week of UHC first-dose clinics. The second-dose clinics will wrap up the week of May 31.
“Unified Health Command partners continue to strongly encourage everyone 16 years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for their own health and the health of their loved ones,” said John Felton, CEO and president of RiverStone Health. “We will work with other providers and community partners to reach out with vaccine clinics that are convenient to Yellowstone County residents.”
If your business, church or organization is interested in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, please call RiverStone Health at 406.651.6410 and leave a message or send an email to CovidOutreach@riverstonehealth.org. Calls and e-mails will be returned within two business days. We would like to have a minimum of 20 people to schedule an outreach clinic.
Individuals under age 18 must have a vaccination consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Consent forms are available at the clinic or may be printed out in advance at covid.riverstonehealth.org under COVID-19 Vaccine Information.
Masks are required in the Shrine clinics.
To learn more about safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines, go to covid.riverstonehealth.org.