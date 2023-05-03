A Sidney man who admitted to trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine after law enforcement seized more than 6 pounds of the drug from his car was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Markel Dean Brown, 60, pleaded guilty in January to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute meth and distribution of meth, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

The government alleged in court documents that in January 2022, law enforcement learned that Brown was distributing meth in Sidney and coordinated a controlled purchase of a half-pound of meth from Brown for $1,500.

Investigators further learned that Brown would be traveling out of state to pick up a supply of meth and that Brown went to Texas. The Montana Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop of Brown’s vehicle when it returned to Montana and ultimately served a search warrant on the vehicle.

Law enforcement seized three packages of 100 percent pure meth totaling 6.6 pounds. Agents also searched Brown’s cell phone and found messages that discussed the coordination of Brown picking up meth in Texas. The total amount of meth seized from Brown was 7.1 pounds, which is the equivalent of 25,730 doses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie R. Patten prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

