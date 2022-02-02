Sidney Police investigating suspected homicide

The Sidney Police Department is investigating a suspicious death as a homicide, as of Monday.

Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft wrote in a press release that officers were dispatched to perform a welfare check on the 900 block of 3rd Street NW, Friday morning. Police found 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein dead inside the home. Kraft described his death saying it occurred under “suspicious circumstances.”

An autopsy performed Monday verified Wetzstein’s manner of death was in fact a homicide. “[H]owever, further findings are pending,” Kraft added but did not elaborate in the release.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the department with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

