 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sidney Police investigating suspected homicide
0 Comments
top story

Sidney Police investigating suspected homicide

  • 0

The Sidney Police Department is investigating a suspicious death as a homicide, as of Monday.

Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft wrote in a press release that officers were dispatched to perform a welfare check on the 900 block of 3rd Street NW, Friday morning. Police found 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein dead inside the home. Kraft described his death saying it occurred under “suspicious circumstances.”

An autopsy performed Monday verified Wetzstein’s manner of death was in fact a homicide. “[H]owever, further findings are pending,” Kraft added but did not elaborate in the release.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the department with the investigation. No charges have been filed. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News