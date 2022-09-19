Significant rent increase forces older couple to scramble for housing

"You've had an ax thrown at your head and you just have to pull it out and keep fighting," the husband said.

The couple, who are in their early 70s, were reluctant to talk about their story; they feel a keen sense of shame that after a successful career and holding prominent positions in the community, they're now unable to pay their rent and will require assistance if they're to keep a roof over their heads.

They don't want their friends at church and in the community to know the situation they're in and so they've asked that their names not be used.

Sitting in their sunlit, ground floor apartment one Friday morning in early August, the couple pulled out their financial statements showing how much they receive every month in Social Security benefits and the breakdown of their new rent.

The couple has lived in their apartment for six years; the back patio opens to an expansive lawn framed by a mature blue spruce and a ponderosa pine, which attracts all kinds of wildlife from the occasional deer to small birds and squirrels to a large, curious owl.

For the six years they've been there the complex has raised the rent incrementally. Up until this latest increase, the biggest jump in rent was last year when it went from $1,108 to $1,218 a month.

In October, it will jump to $1,903 a month.

Combined, the couple receives $2,707 in monthly Social Security benefits, their only source of regular income. With medication, gas, groceries and utility bills every month, the $700 jump in rent will push them over the edge.

"It would take nearly all we have to pay the rent," he said.

The husband, a Vietnam vet, has had two heart attacks and two strokes, leaving him partially disabled and unable to work. His wife has a medical condition with her lower leg, making it difficult for her to navigate stairs.

They have healthcare coverage through the local VA clinic, but their medication still carries a co-pay. Between the two of them, they're on a dozen different medications and take more than 35 pills a day for their various ailments.

News of the rent increase left them panicked but they didn't know what to do, so they confided in their neighbor next door.

"Thank God for our neighbor lady," the husband said. "She said her old friend is the CEO of Homefront."

Homefront is Billings' housing authority agency and it's working to find the couple a ground floor apartment with subsidized rent.

It's a tall order, said Patti Webster, Homefront CEO. These spikes in rent have occurred all over town leaving many in the same situation as the couple in their midtown apartment.

"There's just nowhere for people to go," she said. "It's just crazy."

Once the couple is approved for assistance they'll be placed on a waiting list until a suitable apartment is found, something that can take months.

Officials are hopeful it won't take that long. In the meantime, the couple talked about the embarrassment and humiliation they feel about being in this situation.

"It's difficult," the wife said.

Two decades ago, the couple's daughter, recently married, had just given birth to their first grandchild. The baby boy had myriad medical complications which resulted in five different surgeries at a specialized children's hospital in Denver, Colorado, during his first year of life.

Their daughter and her husband were just out of college and had no money, and so in order to cover the travel and medical costs, the couple emptied out most of their retirement savings. While it's left them in a difficult place now, they don't regret it.

"My grandson is now 23 and if you saw him you'd never guess anything was ever wrong with him," she said.

She looked around her apartment, cognizant of the fact that she and her husband soon will lose it.

"This is our home," she said. "We've made really wonderful friends here."