Simpson the wolf back at ZooMontana after surgery

Simpson, a grey wolf at ZooMontana diagnosed with congenital hydrocephalus last month, is back at the zoo after undergoing surgery Monday at Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine.

According ZooMontana Executive Director Jeff Ewelt, Simpson is recovering well in his isolated recovery area. His caregivers expect a lengthy indoor recovery time before he is able to go back outside with the other wolves at the zoo.

"At the end of day it couldn't have gone any better," Ewelt said, although he stressed that Simpson "is not out of the woods yet," and still has a long recovery ahead.

The disease causes pressure around the brain from fluid buildup. The surgery placed a shunt in his brain to drain the fluid out of the head, which is then absorbed into the body cavity.

Simpson traveled to Pullman, Washington with the zoo's veterinarian Haynes Werner and vet liason/caregiver Amanda Olivo. Monday's surgery was about 2 hours long, and the team was back in Billings on Tuesday.

