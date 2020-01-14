St. Bernard Sisters in Faith recently announced plans for its High Tea scholarship fundraiser. Taking place at the church at 226 Wicks Lane from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, the event will feature fun foods, teas and cider, as well as entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to wear hats. Cost of the fundraiser is $15 for ages 13 and older, and $8 for ages 12 and younger. Tables are also available. RSVP by Wednesday, Jan. 22, by calling Alice at 248-2420.
