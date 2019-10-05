Six children and two adults were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a two-car collision occurred at the intersection of South 27th Street and 1st Avenue South.
A red SUV and a white van collided in the middle of the intersection around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Billings Fire Captain Kevin Bentz.
Six kids and one adult from the red SUV and the driver of the white van were taken to a Billings hospital with minor injuries. The passenger of the white van refused to be transported.
Bentz said that one car may have ran a red light, but the crash is still under investigation.
Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response were at the scene.