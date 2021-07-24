Six months after opening, Marble Table in Downtown Billings expands

After eating just two meals at Marble Table, contractor Aaron Koenigsberg and his family are helping the owners expand their business — for free.

Koenigsberg, who operates King’s Mountain Builders, and his wife Ariel came to the Marble Table, 2515 Montana Ave., for their anniversary dinner and got to talking with owner Jen Marble.

“She took the time to stop by our table and make sure our experience met up with her expectations,” said Koenigsberg.

Jen filled the couple in on their plans to expand into the space just west of the restaurant, and Koenigsberg, who works primarily in residential construction and remodeling, could empathize with the pains of expansion. “We heard the frustration and tiredness in her voice. We figured we’d jump in and help out.”

During the Fourth of July holiday, the Koenigsberg family, including their 10-year-old son, helped hang and paint wainscoting along the restaurant walls. Koenigsberg, along with his coworkers, returned to install bar tops in the front windows, where customers will be able to dine and look out on the avenue.