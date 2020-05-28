Skateboarder struck by car in downtown Billings, taken to hospital
editor's pick alert top story

Skateboarder struck by car in downtown Billings, taken to hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a car in downtown Billings.

The boy, who was riding on a skateboard, was eastbound on Minnesota Avenue and cut between stopped cars that were heading north, according to a tweet by the Billings Police Department. The boy was struck by a car heading north when he emerged into a clear lane. 

Skateboarder struck by car

First responders work at the scene where a skateboarder was struck by a car on S 27th Street in Billings on Thursday.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

4
5
3
38
2

Locations

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News