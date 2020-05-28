Skateboarder struck by car in downtown Billings, taken to hospital

A 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a car in downtown Billings.
The boy, who was riding on a skateboard, was eastbound on Minnesota Avenue and cut between stopped cars that were heading north, according to a tweet by the Billings Police Department. The boy was struck by a car heading north when he emerged into a clear lane.
He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
