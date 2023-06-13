How’s this for an arena double bill?

Skillet with Theory of a Deadman in First Interstate Arena at Metrapark Nov. 7. The bonus is Saint Asonia thrown in to open the show.

Tickets for the all-ages show are $40.50 to $60.50, plus service fees, and go on sale Friday June 16 at 10 a.m.

Tickets are available at thepubstation.com, Metra Box Office (308 6th Ave N), or by calling (406)-256-2400.

Skillet has twice had albums nominated for Grammy Awards. The Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman has had nine singles in the Billboard top 10, including four at No. 1.