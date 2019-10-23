The SkillsUSA Club of City College at Montana State University Billings is offering a free vehicle winterization clinic and inspection from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the City College campus, 3803 Central Ave.
The community is invited to bring their vehicle in to be evaluated by students for battery condition, safe tire pressure and conditions, proper fluid levels (including coolant), belt and hose inspection, and other recommendations as needed.
Although the clinic is free, donations will be accepted to help pay for next spring’s trip to the Montana SkillsUSA Competition in Havre.
You have free articles remaining.
SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry professionals working together to ensure America is equipped with a skilled workforce, according to a press release from MSUB. The organization focuses specifically on careers in technical education. SkillsUSA students have seen great success in previous years, with many students advancing on from the state competition to nationals. The 2020 conference will be held in Louisville, Kentucky.
Refreshments will be provided for guests to enjoy while waiting for their vehicle to be looked over.