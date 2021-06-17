Skunk tests positive for rabies in Big Horn County

The Montana Department of Livestock received confirmation Tuesday of the third case of terrestrial (non-bat) rabies in the state this year.

The rabies-infected skunk was in Big Horn County and was submitted for testing after it was found acting aggressively toward an individual near their home.

In response, MDOL has issued a 60-day county-wide quarantine in Big Horn County for dogs, cats and ferrets that are not currently vaccinated for rabies. The quarantine is in effect from Tuesday, June 15 until Saturday, August 14. Animals past-due for a rabies vaccine booster, animals that are not 28-days past the date of first vaccine administration, and animals that have never been vaccinated are all subject to the quarantine.

