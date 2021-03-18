Skunk tests positive for rabies in Yellowstone County

On March 16 the Montana Department of Livestock received confirmation of the first case of terrestrial (non-bat) rabies in the state in 2021. The rabies-infected skunk was captured in Yellowstone County. Two dogs were exposed to the rabid skunk and are being managed for exposure to rabies.

In response to this finding, MDOL has issued a 60-day county-wide quarantine for dogs, cats and ferrets in Yellowstone County that are not currently vaccinated for rabies. The quarantine is in effect from March 16 to May 15.

Animals past-due for a rabies vaccine booster, animals that are not 28-days past the date of first vaccine administration, and animals that have never been vaccinated are all subject to the quarantine.

Rabies is a fatal viral disease that can spread through the saliva of an infected animal. The virus can infect any mammal, including people. However, it is virtually 100% preventable in domestic animals through the administration of rabies vaccine. The most common animals infected with rabies in Montana are bats, but cases involving terrestrial species do occur. The last documented cases of terrestrial (non-bat) rabies in Yellowstone County was in 2013.