At 2:59 p.m., just under an hour before Saturday Live ended, Billings reached its high temperature for the day of 43.
In a normal year for Saturday Live, at its normal Pioneer Park location, the cold and steady rain throughout the day would have been devastating to the family-friendly annual carnival fundraiser for the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools.
This year, when the dismal forecast began taking shape earlier in the week, organizers decided to try something new for the first time in 27 years: move the carnival inside.
The decision was made Monday, leaving a small window for organizers to reconfigure the event. Arrangements were eventually made for the event to be held at Skyview High School.
The decision to have Saturday Live indoors required some flexibility and creativity, and in the case of Krista Hertz, quite a bit of lost sleep.
Hertz is the executive director for the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools. Despite the sleeplessness, Hertz was in good spirits Saturday morning about an hour and a half after the event started.
"We are excited about the turnout here. Thrilled about the turnout here," Hertz said. "We had no idea to expect."
In order to accommodate local groups whose events didn't directly translate into the new location, Hertz said organizers had to think outside of the box.
A haunted troll bridge became a haunted hallway, a haunted house became a haunted locker room, and life-size chess found a home in the theater and the Skyview High commons became the event's entertainment stage, Hertz said, listing off examples.
In other instances the adjustment came down to thinking more broadly about how to give booths a better chance at attracting carnival-goers in unorthodox locations like hallways.
She credited the Skyview administration and custodial staff for their help in making the space work.
"We couldn't do it without them," she said.
In good weather years Hertz said the event makes somewhere between $80,000 and $85,000. In 2009, booth revenue was $108,555, The Gazette previously reported. That's not including other money raised by sponsorships.
In a bad weather year, like 2017, Hertz said the amount of money generated can be cut in half or worse. The event pulled in less than $40,000 that year and Hertz guessed that this year's weather was even worse.
Along with the negative effect on fundraising, weather limits turnout from both booth hosts and attendees. Hertz said that they tried to offer everyone an alternate plan to make the move inside and probably wound up dropping about 5% of their groups, compared to the 60% to 70% she figures they would have lost had they had the event outside in bad weather.
By about 4 p.m. the National Weather Service in Billings had measured about half an inch of rain, with rains expected to continue from Saturday into Sunday. Another half inch of rain could fall over that span, and Sunday morning could begin with a rain-snow mix, said meteorologist Bob Setzenfand.
The temperature remained in the 40s for most of the day Saturday, he said.