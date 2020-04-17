You are the owner of this article.
Skyview High assistant named new principal

Skyview High School Graduation

Student march in during the processional during the graduation ceremony for Skyview High School at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark on Sunday.

 BETHANY BAKER, Billings Gazette

Jay Wahl, a longtime educator in Billings Public Schools, was named next principal at Skyview High School.

He replaced Deb Black, whose retirement notice was filed with the district earlier this school year. 

Wahl had most recently served as Skyview's assistant principal.

"I'm honored to be the principal there," he said on a district Facebook Live video Friday. "I'm excited about bringing the whole Heights community together... we're going to create all-around great kids that leave Skyview. "  

Brenda Koch, a district administrator who oversees principals, thanked Black for her time at Skyview. Black was hired from Bridger High School in 2012.

"We're so thankful for everything she had to offer and share with us," Koch said. 

Wahl has worked in Billings schools for 23 years, Koch said, including 17 years as an administrator. 

Wahl touched on coronavirus closures in the video Friday. 

"We'll work through this," he said. "We miss all of our kids, all of our staff. Once we get through this we'll be able to look forward to next year."

