Skyview High assistant named new principal

Jay Wahl, a longtime educator in Billings Public Schools, was named next principal at Skyview High School.
He replaced Deb Black, whose retirement notice was filed with the district earlier this school year.
Wahl had most recently served as Skyview's assistant principal.
"I'm honored to be the principal there," he said on a district Facebook Live video Friday. "I'm excited about bringing the whole Heights community together... we're going to create all-around great kids that leave Skyview. "
Brenda Koch, a district administrator who oversees principals, thanked Black for her time at Skyview. Black was hired from Bridger High School in 2012.
"We're so thankful for everything she had to offer and share with us," Koch said.
Wahl has worked in Billings schools for 23 years, Koch said, including 17 years as an administrator.
Wahl touched on coronavirus closures in the video Friday.
"We'll work through this," he said. "We miss all of our kids, all of our staff. Once we get through this we'll be able to look forward to next year."
Retrospective: Skyview High construction
Conceptual drawing, CTA Architects, 1985
Conceptual drawing by CTA Architects, 1985
Groundbreaking at Skyview High School site, May, 1985
Skyview High School groundbreaking, May, 1985
Construction on Skyview High School, August, 1985
Skyview High School construction, August, 1985
Skyview High School construction, February, 1986
Skyview High School construction, March, 1986
Skyview High School construction, April, 1986
Skyview English class, April, 1986
Skyview High School construction, July, 1986
Skyview High School construction, July, 1986
Skyview High School construction, July, 1986
Skyview High School construction, July, 1986
Skyview High School construction, July, 1986
Skyview High School construction, July, 1986
Skyview High School football practice, August, 1986
Skyview High School football practice, August, 1986
Skyview football coach Ron Lebsock talks to players, August, 1986
Skyview High School girls basketball team, August, 1986
Students at Skyview High School, December, 1986
Skyview High School, December, 1986
Skyview High School, December, 1986
Skyview High School teachers' tour, April, 1987
Moving into Skyview High School, June, 1987
Wiring at Skyview High School, July, 1987
Skyview High School, August, 1987
Students at Skyview High orientation, August, 1987
Students at Skyview High orientation, August, 1987
Students at Skyview High orientation, August, 1987
Skyview students on opening day, August, 1987
Students at Skyview High orientation assembly, August, 1987
Skyview students on opening day, August, 1987
Marching band members at Skyview dedication parade, September, 1987
Cheerleader and mascot at Skyview dedication, September, 1987
Skyview dedication parade, September, 1987
Skyview High dedication, September, 1987
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.