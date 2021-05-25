Skyview student rebounded after foot fracture threw senior season into question

Both of his brothers also played basketball for the Falcons and one, Logan, was a starter on a state championship team.

Brooks Nelson said at times he felt like he was pushing himself to live up to the academic expectations set by Tanner, who was a top student and the valedictorian of his class. As with his perspective when it comes to school, Nelson's look at that influence is balanced.

"I'm sure it's good for me because it kind of pushed me to keep going with academics but it's definitely a challenge to live up to that," he said.

He doesn't see himself as the smartest student in school, going so far as to say that he's pretty average or maybe a little above average.

That kind of comment got a chuckle out of his his basketball coach Kevin Morales.

"He's just that type of kid that he doesn't know what he's got yet," Morales said.

He spoke highly of Nelson's character and credited parents Chris and Rod Nelson. "He comes from a great family, that's where it all starts," Morales said. "They raised those boys right and they're a solid family through and through."