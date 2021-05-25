Skyview student rebounded after foot fracture threw senior season into question

Senior year didn't quite start out the way Brooks Nelson had hoped. There was the pandemic, of course. And then there was the foot fracture.
During winter basketball tryouts at Billings Skyview, Nelson went up for a layup and when he came down fractured his left foot.
A similar play his sophomore year ended in a fall that broke his arm and required surgery. And then there was his junior year when the pandemic cut short the Falcons' playoff run, leaving them co-champions with Missoula Hellgate.
Nelson said recently that the injury had him worried he wouldn't be able to play his senior year on a team that included friends he'd shared the court with since a fourth grade travel team. "Senior year is kind of like the last hurrah," he said.
It put a lot on his mind as he made his way from class to class on crutches and came to practice to watch.
The 6-foot-5-inch center ultimately missed about six games and didn't immediately slide back into a starting role. The Falcons ended up winning the boys AA state basketball championship in a game where Nelson started. It was a bright spot in a year in which events outside his control gave Nelson a "different perspective" on school and his social life.
Assemblies didn't happen. There was no homecoming parade. Block scheduling replaced the six-period days of years past, something he said wasn't necessarily a bad thing, but "it just kind of throws you off a little bit."
"It's been nuts," he said of the last year. "Looking back at junior year it was completely different."
The period last spring when schools were in remote learning was particularly difficult. "It's pretty tough to learn stuff at home when you're on a computer," he said. "It was unfair to the teachers, too."
Nelson seems to have learned something from it all, though. "It makes me appreciate being in a class way more, like face-to-face with teachers and around your peers, you definitely learn a lot better than online, I feel, at least."
Still, his demeanor was well-suited to the challenges of the year, according to Shannon Newell, a science teacher at Skyview who taught Nelson in honors earth science and honors biology.
"He's not that kid that goes up and down, he's just always level, he's always measured. He's just always Brooksy," she said. "He's very reserved, never wants attention. It's not about him, it's about his teammates or it's about his classmates. He just rolls with whatever."
Nelson grew up in the Heights and went to Eagle Cliffs Elementary School and Castle Rock Middle School. He said he doesn't get out of the Heights a ton and loves that it feels like its own community. Having two older brothers, Tanner and Logan, who went through Skyview before him, Nelson came to the Heights high school with more familiarity than some.
Both of his brothers also played basketball for the Falcons and one, Logan, was a starter on a state championship team.
Brooks Nelson said at times he felt like he was pushing himself to live up to the academic expectations set by Tanner, who was a top student and the valedictorian of his class. As with his perspective when it comes to school, Nelson's look at that influence is balanced.
"I'm sure it's good for me because it kind of pushed me to keep going with academics but it's definitely a challenge to live up to that," he said.
He doesn't see himself as the smartest student in school, going so far as to say that he's pretty average or maybe a little above average.
That kind of comment got a chuckle out of his his basketball coach Kevin Morales.
"He's just that type of kid that he doesn't know what he's got yet," Morales said.
He spoke highly of Nelson's character and credited parents Chris and Rod Nelson. "He comes from a great family, that's where it all starts," Morales said. "They raised those boys right and they're a solid family through and through."
Senior year and the prospect "of taking that leap from high school to college" brought about plenty of stress. One of his biggest academic challenges has been taking AP Calculus this year with teacher Travis Kimm. It helps that, according to Nelson, Kimm is a great teacher. "It's just really hard material," he said last week, adding that he's happy graduation means an end to AP calculus. Although if Nelson sticks to his plan for life after high school, there will certainly be more math in his future.
He's planning on going to Montana State University in Bozeman and his considering double-majoring in civil and chemical engineering. Dental school is something Nelson is eyeing down the road. He hopes that after graduation he can keep in touch with friends and as many people as possible.
"I know it's going to be pretty hard to not drift apart from all of them but I definitely want to try as long as possible to keep those friendships because they're just very valuable to me."