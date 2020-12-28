Slammed by COVID-19, Billings school adapts poetry project

The project yielded eclectic themes. Students built arguments on topics like gun rights, animal rights, reproductive rights, and voting rights. They staked out sides in controversies, and put new twists on tamer topics.

Senior Abe Seybert wrote about the value of investing in the stock market. It's a topic that he's grown up with; his dad works as a financial adviser.

"We talk about the stock market a lot," he said.

But he recognized that financial literacy, while lending itself well to a more academic paper, isn't something that his peers are likely to flock toward.

His stanzas started with relatable references, like stuffing money under a mattress, and highlighted a star investor's success.

Senior Emma Spoonemore's poem had a lyrical tone, matching her topic. She advocated that students should be allowed to listen to music more instead of too-quiet study time.

She participates in choir and dance team, and the poetry conversion was a good fit.

"I've always been drawn to poetry," she said.

She's missed chunks of school this year while out for COVID-19 quarantines, and lost one of her two part-time jobs.