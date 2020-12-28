Slammed by COVID-19, Billings school adapts poetry project

The cozy-coffeehouse vibe is out this year, but the poetry slam at Skyview High was still on.
As schools in Billings and around Montana have adopted rules like masking to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping buildings open, teachers and students have had to make their own extra tweaks.
Skyview English teacher Wendy Tyree has led students through a project where they adapt a position paper, arguing a specific stance, into a poem and perform it for their peers.
But the notion of a seated, tightly packed crowd finger-snapping seemed like a bad idea this year; and with quarantines and COVID-positive tests knocking students out of school regularly, hoping everyone would be able to attend a one-off performance seemed especially optimistic.
Tyree, who doubles as a tech expert for the school district, instead created a virtual experience that is part art gallery, part smartphone experience, and still, part poetry slam.
Students recorded readings of their poems, then used a program to host the videos. Each video was assigned a unique QR code — the pixelated squares that look like jumbled bar codes — and automatically loads when scanned with a smartphone or tablet camera.
Tyree posted printouts of the code around Skyview's library, allowing students to space out while they watched their peers perform in mid-December.
The project yielded eclectic themes. Students built arguments on topics like gun rights, animal rights, reproductive rights, and voting rights. They staked out sides in controversies, and put new twists on tamer topics.
Senior Abe Seybert wrote about the value of investing in the stock market. It's a topic that he's grown up with; his dad works as a financial adviser.
"We talk about the stock market a lot," he said.
But he recognized that financial literacy, while lending itself well to a more academic paper, isn't something that his peers are likely to flock toward.
His stanzas started with relatable references, like stuffing money under a mattress, and highlighted a star investor's success.
Senior Emma Spoonemore's poem had a lyrical tone, matching her topic. She advocated that students should be allowed to listen to music more instead of too-quiet study time.
She participates in choir and dance team, and the poetry conversion was a good fit.
"I've always been drawn to poetry," she said.
She's missed chunks of school this year while out for COVID-19 quarantines, and lost one of her two part-time jobs.
"Catching up has been really hard," she said of her academic work this year. There's been a sense of slogging through so far.
"A lot of it is just, find your middle ground," she said.