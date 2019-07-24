{{featured_button_text}}
Lightning strike

Lightning strikes west Billings Tuesday night. Today's forecast calls for a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

