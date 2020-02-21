Small plane crash injures 2 in Red Lodge

Emergency crews responded to a minor crash of a single-engine airplane at Red Lodge Airport shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The wreck, which appeared to have tipped the four-seat Beechraft Sundowner on its nose, left two people with minor injuries. The pair was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a statement from Carbon County Sheriff's office.
Both Red Lodge Police and Red Lodge Fire-Rescue responded, along with Carbon County Sheriff's personnel. The Red Lodge Airport was shut down while officials investigated the crash.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Rob Rogers
City and County Government Reporter
City and county government reporter for the Billings Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.