Smash and grab robbery suspects wanted by Laurel PD

The Laurel Police Department is asking the public to help identify two suspects in a smash and grab robbery at the Laurel Walmart in late October.

On Oct. 30, the two unidentified men walked into the Walmart wearing masks, hats and sunglasses, made their way to the electronics department, smashed in a display case and stole $3,590 worth of wireless headphones and other accessories, said Laurel police officer Steven Baumgartner.

Anyone with information about the two men can call Laurel PD at (406) 628-8737 and reference case number P202101047.

