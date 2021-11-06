Smell from Billings plant unpleasant for those downtown but not harmful

The scent coming from a local chemical plant Saturday morning has been unpleasant for those in downtown Billings, but not harmful, according to plant management.

A strong smell emanating from Jupiter Sulphur, a plant located in the industrial area southwest of downtown, caused several of calls to the Billings Fire Department from those concerned about gas leaks.

“We have been doing testing, but it’s not harmful. It’s not hazardous. It’s just the stench,” said Plant Manager John Welch.

The plant specializes in sulphur recovery, processing the gas streams from the nearby Billings Phillips 66 refinery that contain the chemical. Throughout Saturday, BFD received service calls to inspect homes and businesses for natural gas leaks. At around 10 a.m., the Billings Family YMCA announced that it would close for the weekend out of caution after a BFD engine was dispatched to its facility.

BFD Battalion Chief Alan Harper said the department responded to seven service calls related to the sulphur scent, and those calls ended around 11:30 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.