Smoke from California blazes will linger in Billings

Smoke from as far as California crept back into Billings after a mostly clear weekend, with the morning air becoming a haze Tuesday.

Although the Montana and its neighbors have battled their own share of wildfires this season, the blazes on the West Coast are to blame for Yellowstone County’s air quality dropping to unhealthy levels.

“A lot of what we see here is from the wildfires that are sparking up in the past week or two in California. It was so dry this summer that it didn’t take much to cause the massive fires there, so it’s just been a constant surge of smoke,” said Nick Vertz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Wildfires in California have scorched more than 1 billion acres this season, according to the Associated Press. A cluster of fires burning east of San Francisco is measured at more than 560 square miles and is the third-largest blaze in the state’s history.

“You combine that constant surge of smoke with our weather patterns, which is southwest winds that just continually bring that smoke across the state,” Vertz said.