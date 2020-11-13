Smoke spurs evacuation of downtown Billings motel

Smoke filling a downtown motel emptied dozens of people out of their rooms, and drew several Billings Fire Department engines Friday evening.

Engines arrived at the Lewis and Clark Inn on the 1700 block of First Avenue North around 5:30 p.m. after a report of smoke coming from the basement level. A cause for the fire, and the extent of the damage, has yet to be determined.

“It looks like the fire started in the basement laundry room, and then smoke traveled up through all of the floors,” said BFD Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz.

Bentz said that American Medical Response transported one man to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and most of the damage seems to be confined to the laundry room. About 40 people were evacuated from the motel, with the lobby serving as a temporary shelter. Crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

“Right now, we’re ventilating all of the smoke out of the rooms, and soon we’ll head down into the laundry room to find out what started the fire,” Bentz said.

While fire department crews scaled the building, clearing any remaining smoke, Billings Police blocked off the intersection of Second Avenue North and North 17th Street.