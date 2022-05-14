Smothered to death: How affinity toward Yellowstone's animals is killing them

Days after the West Entrance of Yellowstone National Park opened this year, one tourist filmed another as he sidled, camera in hand, toward a bison that grazed with its back to him. He advanced to within feet of the hulking creature before it started to retreat. And still, he stepped closer.

The bison, easily 10 times his size, turned.

It lunged.

The tourist fled.

His feet slid precariously across the icy bridge that stood between him and safety, but the bison didn’t follow, and the confrontation ended there. The entire video was only 11 seconds long.

Not everyone has been so fortunate. Even though visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other big herbivores, this scene is all too common at Yellowstone, where bison alone injure at least one too-close tourist every year. Many end up hospitalized.

As the park’s first viral encounter of the season spread across social media, angry commenters called for the perpetrator’s arrest; a similar video of a tourist who approached and was bluff-charged by a grizzly bear last May resulted in her being sentenced to four days in jail.

Grizzly bears are on the endangered species list and afforded federal protections. Bison are not (though a federal judge did convict a different tourist who was filmed drunkenly harassing a bison on a road inside the park in 2018).

Right now, neither species’ position is all that secure: Federal officials are revisiting the statuses of both.

The states that house Yellowstone and its grizzlies — Wyoming, Montana and Idaho — have once again asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to take the bears off the list. And a federal judge ordered the agency in January to redo its 2019 review of the bison’s status, in which it found that the species did not require listing.

Also unlike with grizzly bears, public interest in individual bison, which mostly keep to their herds, tends to be relegated to incidents with inept tourists, road blockades and nature photographs.

Certain herds attract more attention than others, but there’s no bison equivalent to the Yellowstone wolf huntress 06 or the Grand Teton grizzly matriarch 399. Perhaps the most famous individual Yellowstone bison are the poaching victims featured in an 1894 magazine article — complete with photographs of their dead bodies — that enraged the public and spurred Congress to enact tougher wildlife protections at the park.

At the time, 22 years after Yellowstone’s founding, unrestricted hunting had driven to near-extinction the animal that would be emblazoned on the Wyoming state flag just a couple of decades later.

Naming, closely following or becoming attached to any one bear or wolf or elk makes it easier for people to feel a connection with wildlife and to care about what happens to that animal and its species. Even, sometimes, causing them to see it almost like a pet of their own.

Only that’s not how the agencies managing these species operate. Regional wildlife officials, as a general rule, discourage treating celebritizing animals. Yellowstone staff and other national park employees avoid talking about individuals and try instead to speak in terms of species. State agencies also tend to direct discussions back to the big picture.

Oftentimes, people behave unsafely around wildlife — usually by getting way too close — because they don’t know better. But officials say a sense of connection with one member of a species can leave tourists feeling too comfortable in the vicinity of wild animals that don’t share that bond.

Widespread concern about one member of a species can also lead to a mismatch between what the public wants — even expects — and what wildlife managers say they are equipped to do.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last year assigned grizzly 399 what essentially amounted to a private security team as she began to rack up conflicts. Officials made it clear from the outset that the bear's circumstances were unique and few other animals, endangered or not, would be given similar accommodations. No agency had the money, nor the manpower. Especially outside of the national parks.

Hunting is prohibited inside Yellowstone (thanks largely to that 1894 law), but even some of its most iconic — and controversial — species can be hunted beyond park borders. That includes wolves.

The federal government has lifted wolf Endangered Species Act protections in all three Yellowstone-adjacent states, and handed the authority to set hunting quotas back over to those states’ wildlife agencies. As a result, hunters have been allowed to shoot and trap wolves during state hunting seasons in Montana and Idaho since 2011 and in Wyoming since 2017.

Because wild animals don’t adhere to the boundaries drawn by humans, the regulatory disparities between park and state lines are a sticking point for conservation groups, many of which believe limiting most protections to inside the park is insufficient for a species that regularly travels long distances.

Those conservation groups have long feared that overhunting of wolves that roam beyond park borders could reverse decades of recovery work. They and state wildlife agencies often hold very different views of what overhunting might look like.

Gray wolves, which prey on popular game species as well as livestock, were considered needlessly destructive and were killed with abandon during Yellowstone’s early years. Park managers eradicated the apex predators from Yellowstone by the mid-20th century, and they remained absent from the ecosystem until officials reintroduced a few dozen wolves between 1995 and 1997 as part of a highly disputed restoration initiative under the Endangered Species Act.

Following the initiative’s success, the federal government first took wolves off the endangered species list in Montana and Idaho in 2008, then put them back on that same year. The same thing happened in 2009. In 2011, the decision stuck; there’s been more back-and-forth since then in Wyoming.

(Conservation groups are frantically trying to have wolves relisted after Montana and Idaho significantly expanded their wolf hunts this past year in an effort to curtail populations that had been stable for a decade. If the challengers get their way, federal protections could once again be restored across all three states.)

It was the short-lived return of wolf hunting in Wyoming in 2012, before wolves were temporarily relisted in the state two years later, that brought the story of Yellowstone’s most visible wolf to an end. The alpha female of the Lamar Canyon pack had a reddish-gray head, neck, back and tail that gave way to white fur below, and was famed for her unusual ability to take down large prey single-handedly.

Assigned the number 832F by wildlife officials, she was better known as 06 — after the year she was born — by her legions of fans.

Wolf 06 was shot by a hunter in Wyoming near the Yellowstone border, the eighth collared Yellowstone wolf to be killed during the 2012 hunting season. Her death caused a national uproar amid a push by conservation groups to relist wolves in Wyoming.

The loss of more than two dozen Yellowstone wolves this year, most of them killed near the park boundary in Montana, gave rise to similar backlash. The death toll included all or most of the park’s Phantom Lake pack. It infuriated conservation groups and worried Yellowstone biologists. But it lacked the familiar, already storied face that became opponents’ rallying cry during that inaugural Wyoming hunting season in 2012.

A few years after 06 was shot, one of Yellowstone’s best-known grizzly bears also died to gunfire — inside the park, apparently in self-defense, by a hunter who said he had crossed paths with the bear at night. Grizzly No. 211, recognizable for the years of battle injuries that had taken part of his right ear and known to the public as Scarface, was 25 years old.

To Scarface fans’ dismay, federal officials investigated the killing and opted not to charge the unnamed hunter for his negligence. The bear’s death fueled opposition to the ongoing effort to remove the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzlies from the endangered species list.

Dozens of grizzly bears die in and around Yellowstone each year, however: some from human causes, like getting into human conflicts or vehicle collisions, and others for reasons beyond human control — often fights with other bears or drowning. Many of those incidents attract little public attention, particularly when the dead bear is, like most of the Yellowstone region’s more than 700 grizzlies, largely unknown to the public.

An estimated 136 grizzly bears lived in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in 1975, two years after Congress passed the Endangered Species Act and the year grizzlies were declared threatened and added to the endangered species list. The decision brought grizzly hunting outside Yellowstone to an end and expanded wildlife managers’ roles in the species’ recovery, particularly inside the park.

Grizzly bears remained on the endangered species list for more than 30 years. More recently, disagreement over recovery targets and added management has twice led to the bears’ removal from the list and subsequent return since 2007.

Not every Yellowstone recovery is so contentious. Bald eagles, for example, received federal protections throughout most of the U.S. in 1967 after habitat destruction, hunting and the insecticide DDT caused their numbers to plummet. Four decades of dedicated conservation efforts, including a ban on DDT, allowed the species to be delisted — with much public enthusiasm — in 2007.

When people name and tell the stories of Yellowstone’s large carnivores, management decisions made in terms of numbers lose their anonymity. They become personal to those on both sides of the enduring debate over what oversight should look like.

Many farmers, ranchers and hunters have consistently opposed the presence of bears and wolves. They've advocated for complete removal of the predators or strict controls over their activity. But the species’ advocates want protections to be stronger, especially for the individuals they’ve come to care about so deeply.

Wildlife managers’ mandate, meanwhile, is to restore and preserve these species’ populations, leaving agencies caught somewhere in between.

