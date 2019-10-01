Billings saw snow Tuesday, and though it wasn't a record for earliest or most snow, it came on the heels of the fifth-wettest September on record.
In September Billings received just over three inches of rain, which was the fifth wettest September on record, according to meteorologist Joe Lester with the National Weather Service in Billings. Overall, 2019 saw six more inches of precipitation than 2018.
Billings could expect to see about a half an inch of snow Tuesday through mid-day Wednesday, with warmer temperatures expected later in the week.
Snowfall this early in the season isn’t unusual, Lester said. The earliest snowfall recorded in Billings was Sept. 7, 1962. More recently, Billings has seen snowfall even earlier than Oct. 1. In 2018, about an inch and a half of snow fell on Sept. 30. Snow didn’t return until the second week of October 2018.
Tuesday will see a high in the upper 30s and a low in the upper 20s. Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 40s with West winds expected to travel through Billings and dry out the area, according to the Billings National Weather Service.
Ice may form overnight with below freezing temperatures, and light snowfall was expected to accompany early commuters Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will warm up Thursday and Friday near 60 degrees, where Friday afternoon and evening could see a slight chance of rain showers. The weekend will warm up to 60 degrees with Monday and Tuesday temperatures expected to be in the 70s.
Photos: Yellowstone in the fall
Close
A bison strolls the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
Trumpeter swans at sunrise in Yellowstone on Park Sept. 27, 2016.
The Tetons reflect on Jackson Lake on a calm fall day Sept. 26, 2016. John "Jack" Fields Jr. of Jackson died after falling about 1,400 feet while skiing in Grand Teton National Park Wednesday.
A butterfly lands on a flower by the hotel in Mammoth in Yellowstone Park Sept. 29, 2016.
Fall colors frame the Tetons Sept. 26, 2016.
Fall colors glow in the Tetons Sept. 26, 2016.
Fall colors reflect in Jackson Lake in Grand Teton National Park Sept. 26, 2016.
Old Faithful erupts by starlight in Yellowstone Park.
The Milky Way shines through trees in Yellowstone Park Sept. 27, 2016.
A coyote hunts in the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone Park Sept. 29, 2016.
Cottonwoods turn to gold in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
Fall colors frame Pilot and Index peaks on Beartooth Pass Sept. 29, 2016.
Grand Geyser erupts in Yellowstone Park Sept. 27, 2016.
Elk graze along Madison River in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
A black bear feeds in a pine tree on Dunraven Pass in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
A great grey owl perches near Canyon in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
Fall colors and wild flowers in Sunlight Basin Sept. 24, 2016.
A Bighorn sheep grazes in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
Fall colors on a cloudy day in Sunlight Basin Sept. 24, 2016.
Lewis Falls is ringed by fall color in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
Fall colors and wild flowers in Sunlight Basin Sept. 24, 2016.
Moose Falls and golden aspen in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
An eagle soars over Grand Geyser in Yellowstone Park Sept. 27, 2016.
Fall colors on Beartooth Pass Sept. 29, 2016.
Fall colors along Rock Creek on Beartooth Pass Sept. 29, 2016.
Grass glows green and red on Beartooth Pass Sept. 29, 2016.
Golden willows along Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
Bison graze on frosty grass near Madison Junction in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
Aspen along Yellowstone Lake shore in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
A deer walks the brush near Tower Falls in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
The Old Faithful Inn at sunset in Yellowstone Park Sept. 27, 2016.
Fall colors blaze in Teton National Park Sept. 26, 2016.
Golden aspen on Dunraven Pass in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
Lewis Lake is sooth as glass in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
Aspen along shimmering Yellowstone Lake in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
The Madison River steams at sunrise in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
A wild geranium blooms in Fall in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
A bison strolls the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone Park Sept. 25, 2016.
