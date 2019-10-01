{{featured_button_text}}
Snow scene

Snow begins falling in this view from the Rimrocks overlooking Billings on Tuesday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Billings saw snow Tuesday, and though it wasn't a record for earliest or most snow, it came on the heels of the fifth-wettest September on record.

In September Billings received just over three inches of rain, which was the fifth wettest September on record, according to meteorologist Joe Lester with the National Weather Service in Billings. Overall, 2019 saw six more inches of precipitation than 2018.

Billings could expect to see about a half an inch of snow Tuesday through mid-day Wednesday, with warmer temperatures expected later in the week.

Snowfall this early in the season isn’t unusual, Lester said. The earliest snowfall recorded in Billings was Sept. 7, 1962. More recently, Billings has seen snowfall even earlier than Oct. 1. In 2018, about an inch and a half of snow fell on Sept. 30. Snow didn’t return until the second week of October 2018.

Tuesday will see a high in the upper 30s and a low in the upper 20s. Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 40s with West winds expected to travel through Billings and dry out the area, according to the Billings National Weather Service.

Ice may form overnight with below freezing temperatures, and light snowfall was expected to accompany early commuters Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will warm up Thursday and Friday near 60 degrees, where Friday afternoon and evening could see a slight chance of rain showers. The weekend will warm up to 60 degrees with Monday and Tuesday temperatures expected to be in the 70s.

