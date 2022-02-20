 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow biker killed in avalanche in southern Montana

Miller Mountain avalanche near Cooke City

A slope on Miller Mountain near Cooke City was the site of an avalanche killed the rider of a motorized snow bike on Saturday, February 19. This photo is from the Search and Rescue team who were leaving the site as it was getting dark, and did not have time to gather more information.

 Photo courtesy Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center

COOKE CITY — An investigation is underway after a snow biker was killed in an avalanche in southern Montana.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports the motorized snow bike triggered the slide on Miller Mountain in the Sheep Creek Drainage north of Cooke City on Saturday evening. The rider, whose name and age have not been released, was carried through cliffs and was partially buried.

An investigator with the avalanche center planned to head to the slide to gather more information Sunday.

Forecasters warned Saturday that a layer of weak snow was buried about 2 feet deep on many slopes in the Cooke City area, making it possible for a person to trigger a large avalanche. The avalanche center said there was a moderate danger of slides in the area Saturday.

No other details about the deadly avalanche have been released.

At least 10 people have died in avalanches in the U.S. so far this winter season, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which keeps track of fatalities nationwide.

