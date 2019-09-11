Snow has returned to the Beartooth Highway, leading to its closure.
The scenic highway was closed at Vista Point on US-212 at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
The closure, located south of Red Lodge, is due to drifting and blowing snow as well as fog and wet road conditions. Travelers from Red Lodge can go to Vista Point but will then need to turn around and return to Red Lodge. The Wyoming side of the pass is closed, according to MDT.
Travelers can expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility and should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.
There is a winter weather advisory for the Beartooth Pass and the Beartooth Mountains until 6 a.m. Thursday. Snow is expected above 8,000 feet, with additional accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected.
Billings saw rain all day Wednesday, with precipitation that started at 8 a.m. was expected to taper off around midnight. As of 4 p.m., the Logan International Airport recorded .63 inches, close to the record for the day of .97 inches.
This is the first time the area has seen stratiform rain, or continuous, widespread rain, since the middle of May, said Krista Carrothers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings.
Temperatures for Wednesday were 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday, with a high of 57 and a low of 46. Thursday will be drier, with a high in the 60s or 70s. Temperatures are expected to rise to the 90s by Sunday.
Storms are expected to return mid-next week.