Snow, cold temps to blow into Billings

The precipitation will come in waves, although it could be sustained throughout the day Saturday. Frieders said rain should turn into snow Saturday, and that snow could fall throughout most of the day Saturday.

Another round of snow could come in Sunday.

The weekend weather to some extent will be a preview of the week ahead, when the area could experience intermittent rain and snow and overnight temperatures in the 20s.

"The pattern is changing from kind of that windy, warm, windy, mild type pattern that we've seen for the last few weeks to this cool and unsettled pattern," he said. "Really throughout next week, really temperatures will be for the most part below normal and we will see on and off precipitation throughout the week."

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued Thursday afternoon by the weather service for parts of central Montana, south-central Montana, southeast Montana and north central Wyoming from Saturday through Sunday.

The outlook notes that for affected areas weather will turn cold and there could be accumulating snowfall.

"There remains a great deal of uncertainty where the heaviest snow will fall and how much will accumulate, so please monitor the forecast for your location."

Areas within the hazardous weather outlook include: Musselshell County, Treasure County, northern Rosebud County, Custer County, Fallon County, northern Stillwater County, Powder River County, Carter County, northern Park County, Golden Valley County, the Red Lodge Foothills, northern Big Horn County, southern Rosebud County, Judith Gap, Paradise Valley, the Livingston area, the Beartooth Foothills, the Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains, the Crazy Mountains, southern Big Horn County, southeastern Cabon County, northern Sweet Grass County, the Bighorn Canyon, northern Carbon County, Pryor, the northern Bighorn Mountains, the Melville Foothills, northeastern Yellowstone County, southern Wheatland County, southwestern Yellowstone County, northeast Bighorn Mountains and the Sheridan Foothills.

