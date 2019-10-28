Billings only got about an inch of snow Monday, but it was enough to create dangerous slick roads in and around the city.
The Billings Police Department instituted its slick streets policy at about 3:30 p.m., and specifically warned that drivers on North 27th Street going uphill were getting stuck and sliding.
The Montana Department of Transportation warned of snow and ice on roads across Montana, but especially noted severe driving conditions between Reed Point and Park City and on highways in the Beartooth Foothills.
The Montana Highway Patrol's online traffic map showed a spike of wrecks and slide-offs on I-90 and I-94 around Billings and west to Reed Point.
The heaviest snow fell during the afternoon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Vertz, who said that the timing of cooling temperatures on roadways helped create the slippery conditions.
There's no immediate melting in sight. The weather service forecasts a high of 19 degrees in Billings on Tuesday and 25 on Wednesday — well below normal for this time of year.
You have free articles remaining.
The culprit is a surge of arctic air that's moved in from the north, Vertz said. It's not necessarily driven by a larger trend; rather, it's just something that happens occasionally in Montana that can make for an especially chilly fall cold snap.
There is no snow forecast for the next few days.
"It's just going to be a cold one," Vertz said.
Halloween will be cool but hopefully not frigid. Temperatures are forecast to peak at 40 degrees on Thursday, and not dip below freezing until 9 p.m.
That's a far cry from Billings' all-time Halloween low of 2 degrees set in 1984, or from the 1973 storm that dumped more than five inches of snow.