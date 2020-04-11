Snow falls over Easter weekend in Billings

7 Day Forecast
Heavy snowfall is expected for much of south-central and Southeastern Montana over the Easter holiday, with a possibility of record low temperatures for Billings.
A cold front that moved into the area Friday and into the yesterday evening will continue to cool temperatures Saturday and into tonight, according to Billings National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Setzenfand.
Snow has already begun to stick to the ground in areas north and west of Billings, causing snow-covered and icy road conditions. As of 11 a.m. Saturday morning, 2 to 4 inches of snowfall were already reported in areas north of Billings, Setzenfand said.
Snow will continue into Saturday night and taper off Sunday morning. Billings is expected to see about 3 to 6 inches total of snowfall and a possible record low temperature of 14 degrees Sunday night. A record low of 15 degrees was recorded in 1986.
On average, this time of year usually garners about 8 inches of snow, based on historical weather data. Setzenfand said that Easter holiday travelers should monitor local forecasts. Blowing snow could also reduce visibility.
"The roads are probably going to be wet through the day and tonight they'll freeze," Setzenfand said. "The roads will not only be snow-covered, but there will also be icy under the snow."
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Custer, Carter, Powder River, Rosebud, Musselshell, Treasure and Yellowstone counties, while a winter storm warning has been issued for Wheatland, Sweetgrass, Stillwater, Carbon, Big Horn and Park counties. Parts of northern Wyoming will also be under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. The warnings and advisories are expected to expire noon on Sunday.
Wet and cold conditions could affect young livestock as well, according to Setzenfand.
Saturday's temperatures will hover in the 20s with a low of 17. Sunday will see a high of 29 and a low of 13 or 14, while Monday's high will be 32 with a low of 17. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's temperatures will warm to around 45, with an expected high of 54 on Friday.
