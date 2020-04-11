Snow falls over Easter weekend in Billings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Heavy snowfall is expected for much of south-central and Southeastern Montana over the Easter holiday, with a possibility of record low temperatures for Billings.

A cold front that moved into the area Friday and into the yesterday evening will continue to cool temperatures Saturday and into tonight, according to Billings National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Setzenfand.

Snow has already begun to stick to the ground in areas north and west of Billings, causing snow-covered and icy road conditions. As of 11 a.m. Saturday morning, 2 to 4 inches of snowfall were already reported in areas north of Billings, Setzenfand said.

Snow will continue into Saturday night and taper off Sunday morning. Billings is expected to see about 3 to 6 inches total of snowfall and a possible record low temperature of 14 degrees Sunday night. A record low of 15 degrees was recorded in 1986.

On average, this time of year usually garners about 8 inches of snow, based on historical weather data. Setzenfand said that Easter holiday travelers should monitor local forecasts. Blowing snow could also reduce visibility.