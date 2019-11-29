The forecast for snow accumulation has lessened slightly in Billings, but travel should still be dangerous especially in Southeastern Montana which is seeing black ice conditions and freezing rain.
Billings is expected to see about 6 to 10 inches between Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Billings. Earlier forecasts predicted up to a foot of snow.
"A little bit less moisture is being produced," said NWS Meteorologist Brian Tesar.
Snow should continue to get heavier throughout Friday, with heaviest snowfall happening overnight, he said.
Friday accumulation in Billings should be about 2 inches, with 5 inches accruing overnight. Saturday should see a couple of inches of snow in the morning, before tapering off in the afternoon. There's a high of 26 degrees Friday, and 23 on Saturday.
The weather should dry out by the beginning of the week, Tesar said. More snow is not in the forecast for Billings going into the week.
Sunday should be sunny, with a high near 31. Monday and Tuesday are looking to be partly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s.
Billings and much of Montana and South-central Montana is under a winter storm warning for snow, wind gusts up to 35 mph and low-visibility starting early Friday morning. The warning is set to expire on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Southeastern Montana is already seeing freezing drizzle Friday morning, Tesar said.
Fallon, Custer, Carter and Powder River counties are under a special watch for the freezing rain.
"We do have black ice out there, so snow will hide that black ice and there'll be treacherous travel out there by tomorrow and tonight," he said.
Multiple crashes on roadways in Eastern Montana have left some blockages and closures, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
A crash on Interstate 94 west of Hathaway and near Sweeney Creek has reduced the highway to one lane of traffic around 10:20 a.m. Friday. Snow and black ice scatters I-94 from Billings to the North Dakota line, according to MDT.
Interstate 90 is less treacherous, but still sees scattered snow and ice from Billings to Bozeman. The Bozeman pass is icy, with low-visibility and wind gusts of about 30 mph. Livingston to Big Timber is snowy and icy on the roadway, and Big Timber to Columbus is blowing and drifting snow in addition to icy, according to MDT.
East of Billings down to Hardin and Crow Agency has seen some freezing rain and icy conditions on I-90, MDT reports.