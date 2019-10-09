Snowfall anticipated with a winter storm began a little bit later than expected Wednesday morning in Billings, but snowfall rates are still expected to range between an inch and an inch and a half an hour.
As of about 6 a.m. the temperature of 28 was expected to be the high for the day, according to Dan Borsum, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings. Snow started to pick up at around 5 a.m. Drivers should anticipate slick and icy road conditions.
Severe driving conditions with heavy snow blowing and drifting were present as of about 6:46 a.m. on I-90 from Springdale to Big Timber and from Big Timber to Reed Point, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. MDT also reported severe driving conditions on U.S. Highway 191 north of Big Timber to Melville and on Highway 298 south of Big Timber. Visibility was described as poor by MDT.
Roads around Billings should begin to show snow accumulations at around 8 a.m., Borsum said. That will likely produce slushy road conditions.
"You head west on the interstate, we're already seeing snow on the road in Reed Point and certainly in the foothills of Red Lodge the snow is sticking and showing up in accumulations," Borsum said.
Visibility at 6 a.m. was down to about a mile, but Borsum noted that could be worse depending on the individual circumstances for drivers.
"If you've got headlights on and you're driving with any speed, certainly everything's just heading right towards your face," he said.
The main weather disturbance associated with the storm would be tracking into south-central Montana over the next few hours, Borsum said shortly after 6 a.m., adding that snowfall rates would intensify as a result.
Earlier forecasts had shown that the snow might be preceded by a brief period of rain, but that did not happen as anticipated. Borsum said that warm temperatures Tuesday may have had a stronger drying effect on atmospheric moisture, which may have delayed the arrival of the storm in general.
Snowfall from the storm could measure between 8 inches and a foot. Snow depth should be closer to 5 inches, according to the weather service.