A snow storm rolling through Southern Montana from Friday night into Saturday afternoon, impacting the power to hundreds of homes and burying roads throughout Carbon County.

No injuries or deaths have been reported due to the storm, according to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, but several travelers were stuck on the highways that cross the county on Saturday morning. CCSO is discouraging anyone from driving in the area in and around Red Lodge, where snowfall is expected to continue through Sunday. As of Saturday morning, 18 inches of snow had accumulated in Red Lodge. In the surrounding mountains, the snow was as deep as two feet.

“That’s a lot of snow for any time of the year,” NWS Senior Meteorologist Tom Humphrey said.

Snow built at a rate of 1-2 inches an hour in the towns dotting the foothills of the Beartooth Mountains starting Friday night, Humphrey said. Residents in the region woke up to notices from CCSO and Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services to stay in their homes if possible to keep the roads clear for emergency crews. Red Lodge Mountain ski resort has delayed its operations until late Sunday morning.

Five to 10 vehicles, according to a statement from the CCSO, were trapped while traveling on U.S. Highways 78 and 308, including two snowplows with the Montana Department of Transportation. The DoT is warning the two highways, along with U.S. Highway 212 from Rockvale to Red Lodge, will remain dangerous for travels due to blowing snow into Sunday.

An outage map from NorthWestern Energy showed hundreds of homes affected Saturday. Outages were reported from towns along those same highways, including Joliet, Bridger and Fromberg. More than 500 hundred customers were dealing with power outages Saturday afternoon, according to the outage map. NorthWestern Energy estimated some may have to wait until 10 p.m. on Saturday until it returns.

Snow is expected continue to accumulate in Carbon County until Monday morning, Humphrey said, but it won’t be falling at the same rate as it did Friday night. Some areas may see snow accumulations as deep as three feet, he said.

In and around Billings, Humphrey said the danger will be freezing temperatures in the forecast for the next few days which will turn roads icy.