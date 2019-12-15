A snowmobile rider was caught in an avalanche Saturday near Cooke City but escaped without injury, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
The avalanche was one of three triggered near Cooke City that day.
Though the rider was uninjured, the snowmobile was "trashed," the GNFAC reported.
The GNFAC described the avalanche as a hard slab avalanche between 2 and 4 feet deep. A hard slab avalanche involves hard, dense snow.
An uninvolved group that arrived shortly after the avalanche and talked to the rider emailed the GNFAC to describe what they saw and heard. The avalanche appeared to have happened on the east facing aspect of the far south shoulder of Mt. Abundance.
"Rider was approaching blind roll over over from the top when the slide was triggered at the visible crown," the email to GNFAC says. "Rider attempted to bail, but both the individual and the machine were carried over and through the rocks and strainers below."
Avalanche danger near Cooke City was rated by GNFAC as "considerable" on Sunday owing to persisting conditions similar to those behind the avalanche the snowmobile rider triggered. In that instance the hard slab avalanche "broke on weak layers below a couple feet of snow that fell last week," the GNFAC wrote in a report.
Cooke City is a popular destination for snowmobile riders, but historically has been a dangerous one due to avalanche risk. A 2017 study by the GNFAC found it to be the most dangerous in Montana and in the nation over a previous 15-year period during which 14 snowmobilers died.
However, by the conclusion of the 2019 season the area had made it three years without an avalanche fatality.