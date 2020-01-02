The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is seeking a 34-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday morning and is believed to be in the Yellow Mule area.
Christopher Kamman was last seen in Big Sky at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a post on the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
He was believed to be traveling to Doe Creek in the Yellow Mule area. He was riding a purple two-seated 1999 Polaris 550 Indy snowmobile with gear tied to the back seat.
Kamman was wearing a black coat, dark purple snow pants and a dark grey Carhartt beanie, the post states.
Information on Kamman's whereabouts should be reported to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at 406-582-2100.