Snowstorm closes runways at Billings Logan airport; several flights canceled or diverted

A heavy winter storm that blew into south central Montana late Sunday night dropped a significant amount of snow, causing slippery roads and flight cancellations.

The National Weather Service office in Billings reported that 4 inches of snow had fallen on Billings as of 8 p.m. Sunday night.

All three runways at Billings Logan International Airport were closed as of 8 p.m. Sunday. According to flight tracking website Flight Radar, all departing commercial flights from Billings were canceled Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Many inbound flights were canceled or diverted to other airports.

Airport operations crews said they were gaining on the snowfall, but did not have a time estimate of when flights in and out of Logan would be up and running again.

The Billings Police Department enacted its slick streets policy Sunday afternoon. A slick streets declaration means officers will not respond to minor crashes, and drivers are encouraged to exchange insurance and contact information accordingly.

Snow is expected to continue falling well into Monday morning, and temperatures will drop into the single digits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1