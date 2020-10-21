Snowy weekend with record cold expected for Billings

Any wind in the area, particularly Saturday and Sunday night could easily bring wind chill values below zero.

Thursday night could see a low of 11. Friday night a low of 16 and Saturday night a low of 4 degrees before temperatures could fall to minus 1 Sunday night. Monday night temperatures could climb back up to 12.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Typically, this time of year Billings sees highs in the 50s and lows in the mid-30s.

Temperatures look like they should warm up by midway through next week, when the area could have temperatures climb into the mid 40s, according to Vertz.

From a snowfall perspective, Billings actually had its forecast downgraded for a shot of snow expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Tuesday, the weather service thought Billings could get between 8 inches and a foot of snow Wednesday night through Thursday.

By Wednesday morning the forecast had been downgraded significantly. One of the bigger factors in the downgraded forecast was a wind shift in forecast models. Initially winds looked to be coming out of the northeast, but later indications were that winds should be coming more from the north, which Vertz said makes a big difference. Still, he said foothills and mountain areas will still see significant snowfall.