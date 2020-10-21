Snowy weekend with record cold expected for Billings

7 Day Forecast
A cold, snowy weekend could be ahead for Billings and much of the surrounding area, according to the National Weather Service in Billings.
Billings sits in an area with a greater than 70% chance to see more than six inches of snow Friday evening through Sunday morning.
It's possible that Billings could get 10 inches of snow over that period, according to Nick Vertz, a meteorologist for the weather service. Vertz said that snow would begin late Friday night, with some of the heaviest snowfall Saturday morning, and snow likely throughout the day Saturday and into Sunday.
Meanwhile, the city is expected to break about nine different records for cold temperatures from Thursday evening through Monday evening, when record low temperatures could also be present Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Record low temperatures could also hit the area Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights.
"We'll be seeing record low values basically every night now through Sunday, essentially," Vertz said. The cold temperatures are due to a strong surge of cold air brought into the area from a Canadian cold front.
Giving an example of how cold the weekend could be, Vertz said the record low for Sunday is 22. The high expected for this Sunday is 17, meaning the city will have a high temperature lower than its record low.
Any wind in the area, particularly Saturday and Sunday night could easily bring wind chill values below zero.
Thursday night could see a low of 11. Friday night a low of 16 and Saturday night a low of 4 degrees before temperatures could fall to minus 1 Sunday night. Monday night temperatures could climb back up to 12.
Typically, this time of year Billings sees highs in the 50s and lows in the mid-30s.
Temperatures look like they should warm up by midway through next week, when the area could have temperatures climb into the mid 40s, according to Vertz.
From a snowfall perspective, Billings actually had its forecast downgraded for a shot of snow expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Tuesday, the weather service thought Billings could get between 8 inches and a foot of snow Wednesday night through Thursday.
By Wednesday morning the forecast had been downgraded significantly. One of the bigger factors in the downgraded forecast was a wind shift in forecast models. Initially winds looked to be coming out of the northeast, but later indications were that winds should be coming more from the north, which Vertz said makes a big difference. Still, he said foothills and mountain areas will still see significant snowfall.
A winter weather advisory for the Billings set to go into effect Wednesday at 6 p.m. was scheduled to expire Thursday at 6 p.m. The advisory issued by the weather service noted the possibility of 1 to 5 inches of snow which could lead to difficult travel including snowpacked roads and reduced visibility, and possibly blowing snow.
"The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and Thursday morning commutes," according to the advisory, which generally affects portions of south-central and southeast Montana. Blowing snow and slick roads could also be present.
Snowfall from Wednesday night into Thursday in Billings was expected as of Wednesday afternoon to drop 1 to 2 inches of snow on the city. Heavier snowfall of between 6 and 8 inches totals were expected for Red Lodge, and generally the weather service expected higher snowfall totals along foothills and in mountains.
Other areas within the winter weather advisory include: northern Stillwater County, northern Park County, northern Big Horn County, southern Rosebud County, the Paradise Valley, the Livingston area, southeastern Carbon County, northern Sweet Grass County, the Bighorn Canyon, northern Carbon County, the Melville foothills, southwestern Yellowstone County, Columbus, Absarokee, Park City, Rapelje, Clyde Park, Wilsall, Hardin, Crow Agency, Busby, Lame Deer, Ashland, Birney, Emigrant, Livingston, Springdale, Bridger, Belfry, Warren, Big Timber, Joliet, Fromberg, Melville, Billings, Laurel, Huntley and Broadview.
