Social distancing pushes Motor Vehicle Department waiting room onto Billings sidewalk

The line to get into the Motor Vehicle Department in Billings has gotten really long.

Residents needing to meet with the MVD arrive at the Yellowstone County Courthouse, take a number from the lobby and then wait in a line that's socially distanced at 6 feet. That means seven people are allowed to wait in the lobby and everyone else is outside on the sidewalk.

And for the most part, those in line are taking the outdoor wait and the distancing in stride.

"You do what you gotta do," said Jim Russell, who had been waiting in line for 45 minutes. He was anticipating a three-hour wait.

Piper Federico, supervisor of Billings' Motor Vehicle Department, wants county residents to know they don't have to wait outside or even in the lobby.

Her office has set up a process that allows those who have shown up and taken a number to receive a text message from the MVD letting them know when it's their turn at the window. Everyone who comes to the Courthouse and takes a number receives a flier with a link to the MVD's website that shows which numbers are up and instructions on how to receive the text message.