Social distancing pushes Motor Vehicle Department waiting room onto Billings sidewalk

The line to get into the Motor Vehicle Department in Billings has gotten really long.
Residents needing to meet with the MVD arrive at the Yellowstone County Courthouse, take a number from the lobby and then wait in a line that's socially distanced at 6 feet. That means seven people are allowed to wait in the lobby and everyone else is outside on the sidewalk.
And for the most part, those in line are taking the outdoor wait and the distancing in stride.
"You do what you gotta do," said Jim Russell, who had been waiting in line for 45 minutes. He was anticipating a three-hour wait.
Piper Federico, supervisor of Billings' Motor Vehicle Department, wants county residents to know they don't have to wait outside or even in the lobby.
Her office has set up a process that allows those who have shown up and taken a number to receive a text message from the MVD letting them know when it's their turn at the window. Everyone who comes to the Courthouse and takes a number receives a flier with a link to the MVD's website that shows which numbers are up and instructions on how to receive the text message.
That way, people can show up, get a number and then take off to get a coffee or run an errand or two, said Sherry Long, Yellowstone County Treasurer. No one wants to wait longer than they have to, she added.
"As much as you hate it, we hate it, too," she said.
While wait times have always felt like a part of the MVD experience, it can be more difficult if that wait in line includes outdoor elements or no real place to sit down.
Harley Haweaker stood on the sidewalk outside the Courthouse late Tuesday morning leaning on a walker. He'd already been there for more than an hour. As he waited he expressed his frustration that the changes to keep patrons safe from COVID-19 did not seem to include accommodations for those who aren't able-bodied.
"They don't have anything for the handicapped," he said. "If they're going to operate like this they need to bring in more help."
A short time later, Federico saw Haweaker standing in line and invited him to come inside and sit down, which he did. Both Long and Federico emphasized that those needing special accommodations just need to ask for help when they arrive to take their number.
"We absolutely offer that," Federico said.
County residents can also make an appointment ahead of time with the MVD by going online or calling in. However, as demand has increased over the summer those appointments are now six weeks out.
In fact, the MVD has rarely been busier. Federico's office has processed three times the number of titles it typically does in a summer. Many of them are for motor homes, boats and other watercraft, recreational vehicles and campers, which have been selling in surprising numbers since the pandemic started.
"We're getting a lot more than we can keep up with," Federico said.
Federico asks that people who need new license plates or need to register and title a vehicle to plan ahead. It used to be that people could simply show up at the Courthouse and get it all taken care of that day. With COVID-19 and the volume of titles and plates that MVD has to process, that's no longer how it works.
"Things take longer," Long said.
