Socktoberfest

  • 0

United Way of Yellowstone County is hosting a sock drive running from Oct. 1-Oct. 31.

“Socktoberfest” aims to benefit struggling members of the Billings community as the weather turns cold.

New in-package socks can be dropped off to United Way at 2173 Overland Ave., Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Online donations can be submitted on United Way of Yellowstone County’s website or Amazon Smiles account.

