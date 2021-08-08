Solarize Billings campaign attempts to take solar mainstream

“I always wanted to do my part with generating power, but I did not know how to start,” Mortenson said. “Working with some local green energy experts and our web designer we made a simpler process for people.”

After he got in touch with one of the solar companies, the crew surveyed his house, a smaller home near Pioneer Park. They found shading prevented light from coming through the ideal spot on Mortenson’s roof.

On Mortenson's home, the crew designed the panels to straddle both sides of his garage, adding an extra panel to capture more sunlight. The 5.1 KW system will take 15 years to pay back, but will cover 100% of his power needs.

“We’re not crazy about the thermostat because we want to be aware of our energy use,'' he said. “Doing something greener like this makes me feel better about using power.”

Van Wert said a misconception is how solar panels might not be effective if they are not constantly in use. Solar companies calculate the annual power intake based on previous energy use, and then match it the best they can with a panel system.

Replacing old energy