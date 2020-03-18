Some Billings flights canceled after Salt Lake earthquake

Several flights in Billings were canceled Wednesday after an early morning earthquake shook the Salt Lake City area.
The Salt Lake City Airport was evacuated and closed on Wednesday following the early morning 5.7-magnitude quake.
An early-morning flight scheduled to land in Salt Lake City from Billings was diverted in air to Twin Falls and an afternoon flight was canceled. A noon flight into Billings Logan International Airport from Salt Lake was also canceled.
Despite the earthquake, airport officials in Salt Lake told the Associated Press that the airport was expected to reopen Wednesday. No injuries had been reported at the airport on Wednesday morning.
“Our late-afternoon flight still shows as scheduled,” said Billings airport director Kevin Ploehn.
The flight that was diverted to Idaho is scheduled to fly into Salt Lake City on Wednesday afternoon.
The cancellations still likely won't affect many travelers, as most flights into Billings have been fairly empty, Ploehn said.
Nationally and internationally, airlines have begun to grapple with a reduction in travel due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.
“In the last week we’ve seen significant reductions in travelers,” Ploehn said.
Billings, which operates domestic flights, hasn’t been hit as hard as larger airports but has still seen fewer and fewer travelers.
March, a typically busy season with spring break travelers, is on track to see a 50% reduction in visitors, Ploehn said.
Airlines haven't canceled flights to Billings, but the airport is still seeing a hit in revenue as airplanes get emptier.
“No parking revenue is coming in; the parking lot is a lot emptier,” Ploehn said. “We also depend on car rentals, and a lot of reservations have been canceled.”
Ploehn also estimated that the hit from concessions would be substantial if travel reductions continue into the summer.
"Similar to post-9/11, we’re not probably going to reduce staff, but reallocate staffers to things needed to be done," Ploehn said, referencing cleaning, maintenance and other projects.
"We'll keep busy," he said.
