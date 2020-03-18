Some Billings flights canceled after Salt Lake earthquake

Here at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory we receive a lot of questions related to Yellowstone supereruption "what ifs" and "whens," even though that is the least possible scenario for future volcanic activity. News articles, websites, and videos often exaggerate the rarest events, while ignoring hazards that may actually happen during a person's life. So right here, right now, we're going to flip this around and discuss Yellowstone's geologic hazard scenarios in order from most to least likely.