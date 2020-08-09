Some Billings thrift stores struggling during pandemic despite increase in donations

A thrift store in downtown Billings, Blue Bin Outlet, held its grand opening a week before Gov. Steve Bullock ordered a statewide “shelter-in-place” mandate.
With only a week in business under his belt, owner Nathan Belden shut down the by-the-pound thrift store for about a month. When the store reopened, business was slow.
“We had no time at all to build up that customer base before we shut down,” Belden said Thursday.
His store, among other thrift stores in Billings, are getting hit hard by the economic downturn related to COVID-19. Despite seeing an influx in donations, many thrift stores aren’t seeing enough traffic to push the product.
“We’re doing about half of what we were doing before quarantine started,” Belden said, saying the store is only moving a few hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise a day.
Belden attributed the decrease in traffic to people’s added caution, more online shopping and extra cash from the stimulus check or added unemployment benefits.
“People are buying new,” he said.
Half a block away from Blue Bin Outlet, thrift store owner Terri Todd told a different story. At her store, Gratitude in Action, she's seen more customers than ever as people look for the cheaper option.
"People value the dollar more," she said.
Closed for good
Saint Vincent de Paul announced the closure of its thrift store on June 30, citing decreasing revenues amid the pandemic.
The thrift store at 3005 First Ave. S., has long been a source of revenue for the organization and allowed it to pursue other programs like rental and utility assistance, sober living scholarships and meals for the homeless.
Executive director of the nonprofit, Craig Barthel, said revenues have been declining for years. The closure wasn’t necessarily caused by the pandemic.
“COVID-19 gave us an opportunity to look at all our programs and how they work together,” he said.
But strain on other services, like a free meals program, and competition springing up in downtown Billings, namely Family Service’s thrift store, the Gratitude in Action thrift store and Blue Bin Outlet, Barthel said money and time was better spent elsewhere.
Instead, the organization is going to focus on a ‘clothing and essentials program’ which will provide basic necessities like coats, toiletries and socks for the those in need, he said.
“We anticipate there could be a large uptick in the number of people displaced because of COVID-19,” Barthel said, adding the charity was preparing to see a number of evictions by the fall as extra CARES Act funding, like an extra $600 in unemployment benefits, expires.
The thrift store will be having a large sale to clear out inventory at the end of August, Barthel said.
Spring cleaning
The Gratitude in Action thrift store is having a different experience. The year-old thrift store had its best month ever in June, Todd said. The store opened last year.
The store has seen an increase in donations but also the business to match.
“It’s a return to nostalgia,” Todd said. Cook books, novels, rolling pins, pasta makers, canning jars and even board games were flying off the shelves as people spent more time at home, she noted.
COVID-19 hasn't seemed to deter people who are eager for the "treasure hunt," she said. The store is following RiverStone and CDC guidelines to safely open and move product.
The two Goodwill stores, in the Heights and on the West End, have also seen more donations than ever, said Chelle Fried, community relations for Easter-Seals Goodwill.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, the shops are also storing donated items for 24 hours before putting items on shelves. COVID-19 can die naturally on surfaces within hours to days. The CDC also recommends washing clothing at warmest temperatures appropriate for the garment.
Although speculating, Fried said increased donations were likely due to spring cleaning while people were stuck at home, and a decrease in garage and yard sales at the beginning of summer.
The two stores have seen so many donations that it’s begun limiting the hours to accept donations.
Almost daily "we run out of storage space,” Fried said. "It’s so hard to turn away these donors."
