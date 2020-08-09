Some Billings thrift stores struggling during pandemic despite increase in donations

The thrift store will be having a large sale to clear out inventory at the end of August, Barthel said.

Spring cleaning

The Gratitude in Action thrift store is having a different experience. The year-old thrift store had its best month ever in June, Todd said. The store opened last year.

The store has seen an increase in donations but also the business to match.

“It’s a return to nostalgia,” Todd said. Cook books, novels, rolling pins, pasta makers, canning jars and even board games were flying off the shelves as people spent more time at home, she noted.

COVID-19 hasn't seemed to deter people who are eager for the "treasure hunt," she said. The store is following RiverStone and CDC guidelines to safely open and move product.

The two Goodwill stores, in the Heights and on the West End, have also seen more donations than ever, said Chelle Fried, community relations for Easter-Seals Goodwill.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the shops are also storing donated items for 24 hours before putting items on shelves. COVID-19 can die naturally on surfaces within hours to days. The CDC also recommends washing clothing at warmest temperatures appropriate for the garment.