Some disc golf baskets get tossed by city from Phipps Park

"We'll help them work with that," Pigg said.

The park still has 18 baskets in place and it's open to disc golfers.

"They can still go there and play," said parks director Mike Whitaker.

Safety is an issue for the parks department and was the reason Pigg and Whitaker gave for the removal of the eight baskets at Phipps Park. The baskets were placed in areas atop the rimrocks that the city had designated a "no-use zone."

In 2016, a rock slide at the park prompted the city to bring in a geotechnical engineering firm to evaluate the area. The firm's report led the parks department to designate areas around the base of the cliffs and certain spots at the top as no-use zones.

Parks crews have repeatedly placed signs at the park demarcating the dangerous areas and each time the signs are vandalized or removed, Pigg said.

When the baskets appeared at the top of the rimrock the department believed the best course of action was to remove them, Pigg said.

"Sometimes we're forced to remove things that are unsafe," he said.